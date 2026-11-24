BALTIMORE, Md. — As homicides in the city continue to drop year over year, one advocate believes he knows what the city's next public health priority should be: the mental health of people returning home from prison.

Kevin Shird has lived it, written about it for years and now believes the city should take action on it.

"I believe this is the next step and I believe we can get the numbers down even further," Shird said.

He has written about the experience of former inmates reintegrating into society for the better part of a decade, but only recently learned there was a name for the phenomenon he had been documenting: Post-Incarceration Syndrome (PICS).

"Symptoms similar to PTSD, hypervigilance, trouble sleeping at night, depression, anxiety. One of the differences is the institutionalization. The struggle to adjust to get back into society," Shird explained.

It can make it difficult to maintain a job and, thus, a stable life, continuing the cycle. Shird, who worked as a case manager after his release, reports there's roughly a 30% failure rate.

"They bring so much to the table, but we got to address the mental health of these individuals. We can no longer ignore this like it doesn't exist," Shird said. "So let's formally address it and put some support behind it."

Shird started a non-profit, A Life For A Life Foundation, and spent 9 months writing a research paper on the issue, which he shared with District 10 Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, a public health scientist who chairs the Public Health and Environment Committee.

A hearing is scheduled on December 9, and Porter plans to introduce legislation afterwards that would establish PICS as a public health crisis and create a corresponding task force.

It comes just one year after Maryland's Second Look Act took effect, creating another pathway to release. In Fiscal Year 2027,1,323 currently incarcerated individuals are scheduled to return to the community in Maryland.

Shird wants a part of his legacy to be that they all get a fair second try.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.