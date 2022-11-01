Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

November 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Shooting scene.jpg
Jacob Fisher (WMAR)
Photo from O'Donnell Street shooting.
Shooting scene.jpg
Posted at 9:11 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 09:11:30-04

BALTIMORE — During the month of October, Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 44 non-fatal shootings.

READ MORE: Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.

Here is November 2022:

11/1 - 1:50am: A 49-year-old man checked into the hospital after being shot at an unknown location. He's expected to survive.

11/1 - 3:22am: A 22-year-old man checked into the hospital after being shot in the 6600 block of Holabird Avenue. He's expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices