November 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of October, Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 44 non-fatal shootings.
Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Here is November 2022:
11/1 - 1:50am: A 49-year-old man checked into the hospital after being shot at an unknown location. He's expected to survive.
11/1 - 3:22am: A 22-year-old man checked into the hospital after being shot in the 6600 block of Holabird Avenue. He's expected to survive.