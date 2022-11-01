November 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of October, Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 44 non-fatal shootings.

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.

Here is November 2022:

11/1 - 1:50am: A 49-year-old man checked into the hospital after being shot at an unknown location. He's expected to survive.

11/1 - 3:22am: A 22-year-old man checked into the hospital after being shot in the 6600 block of Holabird Avenue. He's expected to survive.