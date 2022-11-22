Baltimore police confirm 24-year-old as 300th homicide

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have now confirmed at least 300 homicides,so far this year in the city.

BPD is naming a shooting from back in April as being responsible for the 300th person who was killed in Baltimore City.

WMAR-2 News spoke with the mother of 24-year-old Deontae Curry who was murdered. She wanted to remain anonymous, but she said their family is still mourning his death because it’s very fresh however, they’re hoping whoever killed him is found and held responsible.

It happened in the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue. That’s where Kathy Lumpkin lives, she said she remembers the day that shooting happened.

“It’s outrageous, nobody gives a crap anymore. I mean babies shooting babies over the stupidest things. It’s sad it’s, really sad,” Lumpkin said.

Kathy Lumpkin reacts to Baltimore's 300th homicide

As of November 22, 2022, there have now been at least 300 homicides in Baltimore City. On Tuesday, Baltimore police confirmed a 24 year old as the 300th homicide victim in the city.

When WMAR-2 News spoke with Curry’s mother, she said her son was shot in the back of the neck on April 12, and fought to live in the hospital for almost five months before he died.

He leaves behind two siblings and two children. His family is still too distraught to speak publicly about what happened, but they’re hoping the person who took their loved one away has their freedom taken as well.

Neighbors are hoping they don’t witness the aftermath of another homicide on their block.

It was one there, it was one a block over not too long ago. I mean it’s everywhere I can point out different places. It’s going to take everybody in the neighborhood, it’s going take a village to do it , it’s got to be stopped somebody gotta step up,” Lumpkin said.

Police have not released any information concerning suspects in this case but they are asking anyone who may know something to contact Metro Crime Stoppers.