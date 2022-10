October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings.

<a href='#'><img alt='Mapped ' src='https://public.tableau.com/static/images/20/2022HomicideTracker/Mapped/1_rss.png' style='border: none' /></a>

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.

October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Police located a 35-year-old male suffering from a graze wound to his hand. The victim told officers that he was shot in the area of Baltimore and Conkling streets, no crime scene was found. The investigation is still ongoing.