Security guard charged in soccer coach's murder outside East Baltimore bar

BALTIMORE — Police have charged a security guard with shooting and killing a man inside an East Baltimore bar last month.

It all started on November 27 when a fight at the intersection of East Lombard and Southaven Street turned deadly.

The establishment that sits at the location is where 35-year-old Kevin Torres was celebrating with members of a local soccer team he coached.

As the bar began to let out for the night, Torres' daughter reportedly got into an argument with another woman.

Keith Luckey, 39, happened to be working security at the bar when he intervened to break-up the altercation.

At some point, witnesses told WMAR that Luckey attempted to hit the girls with his baton.

Things took a turn for worse, when Torres got involved and pushed the guard to the ground.

The bar manager then told Torres to leave, which he did, but the incident was far from over.

WMAR learned Luckey allegedly followed Torres outside, where they continued to exchange words.

During the heated encounter Luckey is accused of pepper spraying Torres, who reacted by throwing a brick at him.

That's when Luckey allegedly pulled out a gun killing Torres. His death was ruled a homicide.

It took investigators about a month announce that Luckey would be charged with first-degree murder.

“We just want Justice for my father. That’s really it," said Torres' son following his dad's murder. "I don’t really wish any ill intentions on the security officer but hopefully he gets what he deserves, prison time whatever it may be."

Luckey also faces assault charges for striking another victim with a baton back in September.

