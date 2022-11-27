Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate fatal shooting in East Baltimore

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted at 3:10 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 15:10:40-05

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 1:53 p.m. for reports of a firearm discharging.

When they arrived, police located a 36-year-old male man with gunshot wounds to his back.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident

is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices