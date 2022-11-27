Police investigate fatal shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 1:53 p.m. for reports of a firearm discharging.

When they arrived, police located a 36-year-old male man with gunshot wounds to his back.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident

BPD E District on scene of a shooting Ashland av condition unknown however lots of shell casings Detectives Forensic Team on-way @WMAR2News follows the story pic.twitter.com/W2WkU6J9Qn — manny locke (@realmannynation) November 27, 2022

is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

