'That's an innocent baby': 13-year-old shot in Baltimore, may be additional victims

BALTIMORE — Community members are in shock after a 13-year-old girl was shot in the head in Southeast Baltimore Monday evening leaving her in grave condition.

"It's sad cause she's so young, she's a baby and she didn't get to finish her lifetime,” said a community member.

Police were called to the 1400 block of East Fayette street after shots were fired.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says a large group was surrounding a car in the parking lot of Liquor Plus. A gunman shot into the car hitting the teenager who was standing nearby once in the head.

"This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle, but shot a young person who was standing outside minding her own business,” said Harrison. "This brazen cowardly act is totally uncalled for and once again people shooting indiscriminately into a crowd of people where everyone is standing right there watching it."

"A child, come on, that's an innocent baby, not even seen life yet," said one person.

Marcellus Ward says he has lived in this area of Baltimore for 12 years and feels these kinds of situations are happening all too often.

"This isn't nothing new to me, I’m kind of getting used to it now,” said Ward.

Homicide investigators have taken over due to the severity of the girl's injuries.

Harrison says detectives are investigating a second victim that may be involved, after a man suffering from gunshot wounds walked into Johns Hopkins Hospital shortly after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.