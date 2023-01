BALTIMORE — Police are looking for 36-year-old Melvin Moore, as he is wanted for a murder that took place back in November 16, 2022.

Moore who is currently homeless, is wanted for fatally shooting 25-year-old Michael Jackson in the 1100 block of N. Ellamont Street.

He is known to be in the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.