What’s changing in Maryland on October 1? Here are the new laws you should know about

New laws go into effect in Maryland on October 1, bringing changes from the checkout line to the courtroom.

Shopping and paying

Two new laws affect shopping in Maryland. One generally requires certain businesses to accept cash for in-person purchases of essential goods under $300, with exceptions. The law is designed in part to make sure people without easy access to cards or digital payments can still buy basic necessities.

Maryland is the first State in the nation to impose a ban on "dynamic pricing." The Protection From Predatory Pricing Act prohibits food retailers and third-party delivery services from using consumers’ personal data to set individualized prices. Dynamic pricing uses algorithms to adjust costs based on factors like demand, potentially allowing stores to charge different amounts to different customers for the same products.

Out-of-state license plates

Maryland is cracking down on residents who improperly register their vehicles in another state.

Under the new law, owners will have 60 days after receiving a warning from the MVA to register their vehicle in Maryland or show they qualify for an exemption. Those who don't comply can face a $7-a-day fine, up to $420 per vehicle.

After 120 days, the MVA can notify local jurisdictions, potentially leading to booting, towing, impoundment or seizure of the out-of-state plates.

Juvenile justice

The Youth Charging Reform Act changes how some young people accused of serious crimes are charged, after lawmakers spent 14 years trying to pass some version of the legislation. Seven offenses that previously automatically started in adult court will instead begin in juvenile court. A case can still be moved to adult court.

Police face coverings and identification

A new law requires Maryland’s Police Training and Standards Commission to create a uniform policy restricting law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while on duty. The legislation was introduced amid debate over masked federal immigration enforcement officers operating in Maryland, but the policy applies more broadly to law enforcement officers.

There are exceptions for certain health and safety situations, and officers who violate the requirements could face a civil fine of up to $1,500.

Short-term rental safety

The Jillian and Lindsay Wiener Short-Term Rental Safety Act is named for two sisters who died in a fire while their family was staying at a short-term rental. Testimony submitted to the Maryland General Assembly in support of the law said the home did not have functioning smoke detectors.

The law requires certain short-term rentals to have smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and fire extinguishers, as well as posted evacuation diagrams and emergency phone numbers. It also includes requirements for certain counties and Baltimore City to establish inspections of short-term rentals.

Stalking penalties

Maryland is increasing penalties for stalking in certain circumstances.

Under the new law, stalking can become a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if the offender had an interim, temporary or final protective order involving the victim in effect at the time, was subject to another court order prohibiting the behavior, or had previously been convicted of stalking. [mgaleg.maryland.gov]

Otherwise, stalking remains a misdemeanor punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both

Rap lyrics and other creative work

Maryland is putting new limits on when a defendant’s music, lyrics or other creative work can be used against them in criminal or juvenile court.

Under the PACE Act, creative expression generally cannot be admitted against a defendant unless a judge makes several findings, including that the expression was intended to be literal rather than fictional or figurative, refers to the specific facts of the alleged offense, has a close factual and temporal connection to it, and is more probative than prejudicial.

Speed cameras

The Vulnerable Road User Protection Act of 2026 expands where speed cameras can be used in Maryland.

The law allows the State Highway Administration to place speed cameras along sections of state highways designated as“safety corridors” because they have been identified as high-risk for vulnerable road users. Those include pedestrians, bicyclists and people using mobility devices. Local jurisdictions can also be authorized to operate speed cameras in qualifying safety corridors.

Protecting vulnerable adults from scams

The Vulnerable Adult Banking Protection Act gives banks and credit unions more power to intervene when they suspect an older or vulnerable adult is being scammed.

Financial institutions can temporarily delay certain suspicious transactions involving adults 65 and older and other vulnerable adults while the transaction is reviewed. A hold can last 15 business days and, in some cases, up to 25 business days. Banks and credit unions can also notify a trusted contact or law enforcement.

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