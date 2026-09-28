Rain lingers Monday morning

Good morning, happy Monday.

Breezy and still wet out there. Conditions will start off a little gray for Monday morning, but a gradual improvement is on its way. Overcast for the majority of the day, with highs in the 70s. As this low pressure system loses its grip on the east coast, we will see some warmth and sunshine circle back into the forecast. We are looking to reach the 80s by late week. Rain also moves back in by late week and the weekend.

Overnight

Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.