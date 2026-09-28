5,500 gallons of diesel leak in Towson; drinking water not impacted

TOWSON, Md. — About 5,500 gallons of diesel leaked from a backup generator at the Baltimore County Detention Center over the weekend, with some of the fuel reaching a tributary of Loch Raven Reservoir, according to Baltimore County.

The leak was discovered late Saturday and has since been stopped.

County officials say there is no impact to drinking water.

Fuel reached Long Quarter Branch, a tributary of Loch Raven Reservoir in Lutherville. Officials have not determined how much of the estimated 5,500 gallons actually entered the waterway.

Crews are using a scope camera to inspect the underground system, along with drones, GIS mapping and assessments on the ground.

Baltimore County is working with Baltimore City, the Maryland Department of the Environment, U.S. Coast Guard and other partners to clean up the spill and assess nearby waterways.

Containment and sorbent booms have been placed at several locations, and crews are recovering fuel where it has collected. Officials have not determined when the cleanup will be completed.

Residents near Long Quarter Branch may notice a diesel odor. As a precaution, the county says people and pets should stay away from water with a visible sheen or diesel odor.

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