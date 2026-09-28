Scientists to hold press conference on W.R. Grace's plastic pilot project.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A group of scientists are set to speak at a Scientists Speak Up At The Park! press conference calling on the Maryland Department of the Environment to address alleged negative impacts on the environment as a result of W.R. Grace's plastic pilot plan.

This is the same group of scientists that sent a letter to the MDE earlier this month as Grace looks to extend the permit for its recycling plant.

The group includes science professors working at world-renowned universities and an official with experience working with the National Institutes of Health.

The letter states, "The current permit is deficient and does not adequately protect community health," and lays out requirements for the MDE to consider before granting a new permit.

Those requirements include limiting the noise of the plant, accounting for additional harmful chemicals allegedly released from the plastic recycling, adding safeguards to reduce risks from likely incidents related to the project, and more.

The scientists will speak on this at Carroll Park on Tuesday.

This follows over a year of Howard County residents claiming Grace's plastic pilot plan releases harmful chemicals into the air.

The company has repeatedly denied those claims with MDE also saying the department is satisfied there will be no adverse impact to public health or the environment.

The Stop Grace Coalition is asking the MDE ro grant an additional public comment period and to deny Grace's permit extension.