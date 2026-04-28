Newly signed Maryland law bars grocery stores from surveillance based realtime price hikes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has become the nation's first State to impose a ban on what's known as "dynamic pricing."

Lawmakers describe it as price manipulation driven by surveilling the personal information of customers.

Wes Moore officially signed the 'Protection From Predatory Pricing Act' into law on Tuesday.

According to AARP, grocery stores use AI to instantly adjust prices based on real-time trends.

“This new law provides proactive safeguards to make sure pricing is fair, transparent, and respects our privacy," AARP says. "It helps protect consumers, especially those who are older or on fixed incomes, from being taken advantage of in ways they may not even realize.”