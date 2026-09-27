Maryland ramps up crackdown on Virginia tags October 1 as drivers face new fines

Maryland's crackdown on drivers using Virginia tags is entering a new phase October 1, when tougher enforcement measures for improperly registered out-of-state vehicles take effect.

Maryland law already requires residents to register their vehicles within 60 days of moving to the state. Beginning Oct. 1, the state is adding new fines and enforcement measures for residents who continue using out-of-state plates when their vehicles should be registered in Maryland. The new enforcement applies to all out-of-state tags, not just Virginia plates.

What happens starting Oct. 1?

Under the new process, drivers identified with improperly registered out-of-state plates will receive a written warning and have 60 days to register their vehicle in Maryland or apply for an exemption.

After that 60-day period, drivers who haven't complied can be fined $7 per day for up to 60 days, meaning fines could reach $420.

If the vehicle remains improperly registered after 120 days, local jurisdictions can pursue civil action, including towing, impoundment or booting the vehicle.

Why is Maryland targeting Virginia tags?

Virginia tags have been a particular focus because Maryland officials say thousands of residents have registered vehicles there instead of in Maryland.

Earlier this year, the MVA identified more than 73,000 vehicles as part of the issue. Officials also estimated Maryland could be losing up to $12 million a year in registration revenue.

The MVA also sent courtesy letters to Maryland residents with at least one vehicle registered in Virginia. As of this week, the agency says 2,727 vehicles have been re-titled in Maryland.

Cost is part of the equation. Matter for Mallory previously found that Virginia registration cost $30.75, compared with $191.50 in Maryland.

But the issue isn't just about money. Maryland officials have also raised concerns about vehicle safety inspections and unpaid violations. The MVA says more than 98% of illegal out-of-state tags it identified were not in compliance with Maryland's safety inspection requirement.

While Virginia tags have received much of the attention, the tougher enforcement taking effect October 1 applies to all out-of-state plates.

What if I'm allowed to have out-of-state plates?

Not everyone keeping an out-of-state vehicle in Maryland necessarily has to register it here.

The MVA says some people staying in Maryland with an out-of-state vehicle for 60 days or longer may qualify for a nonresident permit. The agency provides information about exemptions and registration requirements through its Plate Where You Live campaign.

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