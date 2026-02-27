ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A proposed Maryland law would ensure more children charged with crimes begin in the juvenile justice system rather than adult court, reforming what's known as auto charging.

The bill would move 7 charges currently filed automatically in adult court to juvenile court instead. Lawmakers have been working to pass some version of the legislation for 14 years.

Maryland bill targets auto charging, moving more juvenile cases out of adult court after 14 years Maryland bill would move more juvenile crime charges out of adult court

Supporters say the majority of children charged as adults end up in the juvenile system anyway, and the change would save time and money.

Senator Will Smith said the bill's progress is the result of years of effort.

"I think it's great that it's happening on the last two days of Black History Month as we close it out but I think it's been the product of a lot of work, a lot of reform within the juvenile system. A lot of trust in this administration and this secretary and the changes that she has made."

The legislation passed out of the Judicial Proceedings Committee, which has long been a sticking point for the bill. The full Senate will now consider it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.