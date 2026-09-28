Veteran Spotlight: Rina Scales

This week, we're shining our Veteran Spotlight on Cezarina “Rina” Scales of Bel Air.

Rina attended West Point, where she majored in physics, before serving as a captain in the U.S. Army. She served as an Army Corps of Engineers officer, with service in Afghanistan and Romania.

Today, Rina works for Lockheed Martin and lives in Bel Air with her husband and their three children.This week's spotlight also has a special family connection. Rina was nominated by her husband, Matthew Scales, who was our Veteran Spotlight last week. Now, he's turning the spotlight on her.

WMAR

Rina, thank you for your service.