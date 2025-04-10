TRIAL DAY 7: Second juror dismissed, Ex-roommates place defendant in Bel Air around time of murder

HARFORD COUNTY, M.d. — The judge overseeing the trial in the Rachel Morin case has dismissed a second juror on Thursday, the alternate who replaced a dismissed juror the previous day. Both were relieved for unknown reasons.

"Right now I think the judge is trying to keep as little information out there as possible," attorney Randolph Rice said.

Three out of six alternates remain with a little less than a week of testimony left.

Following the judge's announcement, the state proceeded to call several witnesses who personally know the defendant Victor Martinez-Hernandez and could place him in the area of Bel Air around the time of Rachel Morin's murder on August 5, 2023.

Answering questions through an interpreter, his former coworkers and roommates helped the state establish a timeline of Martinez-Hernandez being in Harford County from about March 2023 through August.

"Apparently he was working at Popeye's for a period of time then he had a job at Barrett's on the Pike. So that puts him in the area, that puts him in contact with people and that ultimately establishes that he was here when this crime occurred," Rice said.

Former roommate Marcos Campos-Guevara testified he knew Martinez-Hernandez from El Salvador and helped move in with him in his cousin's house. They later moved to a house "near the park." But he says the defendant moved out suddenly around August, leaving only a note after he failed to pay rent or any bills, something that caused problems between the two.

The last time he heard from Martinez-Hernandez, he had asked if Campos-Guevara could buy him a ticket to Texas under his name. He said no.

After December 2023 through about May 2024, Martinez-Hernandez then stayed with cousins in Maryland and Virgina, who testified that after staying with them briefly he left items clothing, a toothbrush and blanket.

Family handed these items over to police to be swabbed for DNA, a crucial part of the case that prosecutors say tie Martinez-Hernandez to Morin's murder.

Nearly all the witnesses who know and are related to Martinez-Hernandez barely looked in his direction during testimony and vice versa.

The defense also did not question many of these witnesses.

“Really, there’s not much to ask these people there doesn’t seem to be any inconsistencies with their stories that the defense can grab onto and use," Rice said.

Officers from the Tulsa police department testified that Martinez-Hernandez gave a false name of "Juan Carlos" when they found him at the Los Dos Amigos bar.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.