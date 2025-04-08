TRIAL DAY 5: Medical Examiner testifies, weighs in on defense's theory of improper evidence collection

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — It's been a week since the trial in the Rachel Morin case began and the state has continued to introduce a flurry of evidence as the defense questions the validity of how it was collected.

Tuesday marks one week since the trial began.

The latest evidence presented to the jury includes dozens of autopsy photos and a large bloody rock recovered from crime scene.

Randolph Rice, the Morin family attorney, says the graphic images are vital to the state's case.

"The picture tells the perfect story and you need those photos to show exactly how brutal this murder was," he said. "Such a beautiful person and just so badly damaged when you see those images today. Heartbreaking to see them."

The photos exposed Morin's injuries from head to toe, showing scratches, bruising and multiple fractures.

RACHEL MORIN CASE EVIDENCE THREAD 🧵



Evidence markers tracks a 150ft blood trail from the Ma and Pa Heritage trail to the drainage tunnels where Morin's body was found. pic.twitter.com/C9GLzSg2du — Blair Sabol TV (@BlairSabolTV) April 8, 2025

Medical examiner Dr. Zabiullah Ali testified Morin had 15 to 20 head lacerations, some so deep the skull can be seen through them. The largest head wound measures six by six inches.

More injuries on her hands indicate she tried to fight off her attacker.

Dr. Ali testified that the sheer amount of injuries set this case apart from the other 9,000 autopsies he's done over his 22 year career.

He ruled Morin's cause of death was from blunt force injuries and strangulation. Another forensic pathologist, Dr. Juan Troncoso testified that Morin was likely still alive when her brain sustained multiple bruises.

Two forensic crime scene investigators also testified on Tuesday about the evidence they collected including photos of bloody sticks, leaves and a DNA cheek swab from Morin's boyfriend Richard Tobin.

The defense has tried to poke holes in how investigators gathered evidence during cross examinations, though Rice says the arguments haven fallen flat.

"Every defense argument has sort of been dispelled at this point the only thing that they've really been able to land is this not using gloves or changing gloves at the crime scene," Rice said.

On Monday, the defense pointed out that protocol had been broken when crime scene investigators took DNA swabs at the scene without asking for the medical examiner's permission first.

"The medical examiner completely refuted that and said no in fact they did the right thing, I'm glad they took swabs at the scene because it gives me less work to do back at the medical examination," Rice explained.

Testimony for the state resumes on Wednesday morning.

