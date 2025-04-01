Media blocked from trial proceedings in Rachel Morin case

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — On the first day of trial in the high-profile Rachel Morin case, both the media and public were blocked from watching the proceedings due to space concerns.

24-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, of El Salvador, faces kidnapping, rape and murder charges in the death of Morin, a Harford County mother of 5.

Harford County Sheriff deputies providing court security on Tuesday said there was not enough room in the Ceremonial courtroom where the trial is taking place and they were at capacity under fire code.

A fire code sign in the courtroom suggested max capacity is 124 people.

At least 124 potential jurors were called to the Harford County Circuit Courthouse in Bel Air to begin the selection process, not including the judge, court staff, defense and prosecution teams who were also present.

"The Maryland Judiciary is currently working with the Circuit Court for Harford County to designate a space to accommodate media outlets. Challenges of space and resources, however, arise when working with smaller courthouses," Nick Cavey, a spokesperson for the Maryland Judiciary, said.

Media access to jury selection procedures is a constitutionally protected right. According to case law under the Maryland Court of Appeals Watters v. State, excluding the public, media and defendant’s family during jury selection in a murder trial violates the defendant's Sixth Amendment right.

After a short mid-morning break, Judge Yolanda Curtin allowed for the doors of the courtroom to remain open so that media could listen in and watch.

The judge asked the jury panel numerous questions and if they agreed were to stand and state their numbers.

When asked if they had strong feelings about someone’s race and immigration status, nearly the entire room stood.

Martinez-Hernandez' status as an undocumented immigrant who illegally entered the country on more than one occasion became a national political talking point.

Authorities identified him through DNA evidence and arrested him in Tulsa, Oklahoma 10 months after the crime.

During the afternoon portion of the day, the judge continued to question individual potential jurors behind closed doors

Jury selection is anticipated to last until potentially Friday morning. The entire trial expected to last through next Wednesday, April 16.