Jury seated for trial in Rachel Morin case; Proceedings to resume on Friday

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A jury of 10 men and two women are seated in the Rachel Morin case, clearing the way for the high profile trial to move ahead later this week.

A majority of the final panel members are white and many under the age of 40.

Due to the length of the trial, which is expected to last through Wednesday, April 16, six alternates made up of four men and two women were also selected to serve.

Both the defense and prosecution used all allotted strikes during the final stage of the selection process, 20 and 10 respectively.

El Salvadorian national Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez is accused of raping and murdering the Harford County mother of five on the Ma and Pa trail in August 2023.

The 24-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday well-groomed and unshackled dressed in a tie, purple button down shirt, gray slacks and black dress shoes.

Listening to interpreters through a pair of white earbuds, Martinez did not react to much in the courtroom and did not turn to face or look at any jurors.

Jury selection finished up one day earlier than expected after the first group, made up of 124 jurors, was kept until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The judge questioned another 60 jurors on Wednesday morning.

When asked if they knew about the case all but one juror stood. Another 40 expressed they had strong feelings about the charges or allegations in the case, visibly seen shaking their heads.

The courtroom was noticeably less crowded on day two. Seats were set aside for members of the media after Judge Yolanda Curtain did not allow for reporters to enter the previous day due to lack of space.

An overflow room with live audio recordings was also made available to the press.

Once sat, Judge Curtin warned jurors to avoid social media and outlets that are covering the high-profile case.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Friday morning.