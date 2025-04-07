TRIAL DAY 4: Jury sees graphic crime scene images sealed from public view

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Crime scene images taken during the investigation into Rachel Morin's death are now sealed from public view, according to a judge's order during trial proceedings on Monday.

Both the prosecution and defense expressed concerns about preserving both the dignity of the deceased as well as maintaining the defendant's right to a fair trial if the images were to be published.

The graphic images were shown in open court to the jury and gallery, depicting serious injuries to Morin's face and head and in some, showing stages of decomposition, which lead forensic detective with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Brad Ghaner said was due to the hot and humid August weather.

Witnesses testified Morin was found lying on her back, feet facing the opening of the drainage culvert that runs beneath Rt. 24 about 24 feet into the tunnel.

Also found nearby, investigators noted ripped pieces of cardboard, blood and feces. About 25 feet away from her body in the tunnel, they also found a single airpod. About 200 feet away, they found Morin's cracked Iphone XR lying in shallow water.

Morin's apple watch was found on the opposite side of the Ma and Pa trail from the tunnels, about 25 feet into the woods, discovered by Deputy Chris McGann during a line search.

Also presented into evidence on Friday— Morin was found beaten & assaulted in the left drainage culvert near the Ma and Pa trail as pictured here: pic.twitter.com/mEJijsQETp — Blair Sabol TV (@BlairSabolTV) April 7, 2025

Ghaner's colleague and fellow forensics investigator Michael Wilsynski also testified Monday through the end of the day.

He said it was clear that "this was a massive attack" on Morin.

Wilsynski took DNA swabs at the scene of Morin's left wrist, breasts and left ankle, due to concerns about the decomposition. Ghaner testified they then moved the body to an airconditioned ambulance to try and preserve it. Additional swabs inside Morin's neck and genitals were also taken at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore.

Those swabs among the dozens of pieces of evidence the state submitted to the court on day 4 of the trial. Evidence also included pieces of clothing, nail clippings, a bloody crumpled up water bottle and a shovel found nearby the crime scene.

Emotions also ran high in court, after the 911 call made by Cecilia Occorso after her friend Evan Knapp discovered Morin's body was played in open court.

The frantic call caused Morin's family to cry. They were seen being consoled by victim's advocates and each other both during and after.

Trial continues on Tuesday morning with cross examination of Wilsynski.