ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — In just the few short weeks before Howard County swears in its first African-American female county executive, Vanessa Atterbeary has tapped 120 members to serve on her transition team, representing the past, present and maybe even future county leaders.

"We have 1,460 days in this term to deliver, to deliver on the promise of what we campaigned on and I intend to make every single one of those days count," Atterbeary said.

Atterbeary has dubbed her plan: One Howard

“United in purpose, delivering for all," she said.

The team is made up of state and local leaders, and for the first time, students, to serve across several different committees. They'll cover issues that are most top-of-mind for Howard County residents, Atterbeary says, from smart growth, deferred school maintenance, immigration, and seniors.

Transition plan:



Administrative

Co-chairs: Opel Jones, Ken Ulman

County Planning & Infrastructure

Chair: Alex Hughes

Economic Development

Chair: Marcellous Frye Jr., CEO of Xcellas360

Education

Co-chairs Mark Covington and Lanlan Xu, Howard Co. Board of Education

Environment

Chair: Serena McIlwain, MD Secretary of the Environment

Health & Human Services

Chair: Nikki Highsmith Vernick, CEO Horizon Foundation

Housing

Chair: Tom Coale, land use & housing attorney

Public Safety

Chair: Sheriff Marcus Harris

Quality of Life

Chair: Veronica Morrow

Students

Chair: Gavin Falcon, Long Reach High School

Technology & Innovation

Chair: Diana Smith, Bright Eagle Solutions

Inauguration

Chair: Lizz Hammon

READ MORE: Vanessa Atterbeary, the Democratic nominee for Howard County executive, is on track to make history

She'll be guided by transition team co-chairs, outgoing County Council member Opel Jones of District 2 and former County Executive Ken Ulman. Ulman offered some words of wisdom to the historically diverse incoming county council, which will form a Democratic supermajority for the first time in decades.

"You have a great opportunity in front of you. You have an opportunity to govern as a team that doesn't always happen," Ulman said.

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) Members of the next incoming Howard County Council speak with county executive-elect Vanessa Atterbeary. From left: Cat Carter, Christiana Rigby, Kevin Chin and Janssen Evelyn .

RELATED: Diversity wins: Howard County on track for first-ever minority-majority county council

The announcement comes one day after former County Executive Calvin Ball stepped down early to serve as Baltimore City Community College's interim president.

When asked, Atterbeary said they're still determining if any of her predecessor's initiatives will be reassessed.

Meanwhile, the former state delegate said she wants every member of her new team to have what she calls a "customer service mindset."

“That is our job. That's why we're elected. That's why we work in county government," she said. "It should never be the case where somebody walks in one door and is told you did not dot this I or cross this T, go back and try again. If they didn't, we should tell you how to fix it."

Atterbeary and the new council members will be sworn in on Monday, December 7 at her alma mater, Atholton High School, at 6pm.

The team is also looking for residents to be a part of the transition. You can share your resume on her website by clicking this link.

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