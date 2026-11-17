ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — In just the few short weeks before Howard County swears in its first African-American female county executive, Vanessa Atterbeary has tapped 120 members to serve on her transition team, representing the past, present and maybe even future county leaders.
"We have 1,460 days in this term to deliver, to deliver on the promise of what we campaigned on and I intend to make every single one of those days count," Atterbeary said.
Atterbeary has dubbed her plan: One Howard
“United in purpose, delivering for all," she said.
The team is made up of state and local leaders, and for the first time, students, to serve across several different committees. They'll cover issues that are most top-of-mind for Howard County residents, Atterbeary says, from smart growth, deferred school maintenance, immigration, and seniors.
Transition plan:
- Administrative
Co-chairs: Opel Jones, Ken Ulman
- County Planning & Infrastructure
Chair: Alex Hughes
- Economic Development
Chair: Marcellous Frye Jr., CEO of Xcellas360
- Education
Co-chairs Mark Covington and Lanlan Xu, Howard Co. Board of Education
- Environment
Chair: Serena McIlwain, MD Secretary of the Environment
- Health & Human Services
Chair: Nikki Highsmith Vernick, CEO Horizon Foundation
- Housing
Chair: Tom Coale, land use & housing attorney
- Public Safety
Chair: Sheriff Marcus Harris
- Quality of Life
Chair: Veronica Morrow
- Students
Chair: Gavin Falcon, Long Reach High School
- Technology & Innovation
Chair: Diana Smith, Bright Eagle Solutions
- Inauguration
Chair: Lizz Hammon
READ MORE: Vanessa Atterbeary, the Democratic nominee for Howard County executive, is on track to make history
She'll be guided by transition team co-chairs, outgoing County Council member Opel Jones of District 2 and former County Executive Ken Ulman. Ulman offered some words of wisdom to the historically diverse incoming county council, which will form a Democratic supermajority for the first time in decades.
"You have a great opportunity in front of you. You have an opportunity to govern as a team that doesn't always happen," Ulman said.
RELATED: Diversity wins: Howard County on track for first-ever minority-majority county council
The announcement comes one day after former County Executive Calvin Ball stepped down early to serve as Baltimore City Community College's interim president.
When asked, Atterbeary said they're still determining if any of her predecessor's initiatives will be reassessed.
Meanwhile, the former state delegate said she wants every member of her new team to have what she calls a "customer service mindset."
“That is our job. That's why we're elected. That's why we work in county government," she said. "It should never be the case where somebody walks in one door and is told you did not dot this I or cross this T, go back and try again. If they didn't, we should tell you how to fix it."
Atterbeary and the new council members will be sworn in on Monday, December 7 at her alma mater, Atholton High School, at 6pm.
The team is also looking for residents to be a part of the transition. You can share your resume on her website by clicking this link.
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