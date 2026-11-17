ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 32-year-old Annapolis man has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson following a fire that claimed the life of 33-year-old Kala Flannigan.

Corrie Carmikel Flannigan, 32, of Annapolis, has been charged with arson in the first degree, first-degree murder, malicious burning of personal property in the first degree, reckless endangerment, and other related charges.

He is accused of starting the fire early Sunday morning, November 15, on Copeland Street in the Bywater Mutual Homes neighborhood of Annapolis.

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A second fire victim, 52-year-old Kendall Shirlie Young, remains in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

According to investigators and witness statements, the fire began in the basement of a townhouse at 1822 Copeland Street in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Annapolis Fire dispatch took the call at 4:41 a.m., and firefighters arrived at 4:43 a.m.

"Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Crews immediately initiated search and rescue operations while other firefighters began suppression efforts. A relative was sleeping on the couch. That relative immediately began waking other family members inside the home so they could escape," an Annapolis Police Department spokesperson said.

Kala Flannigan initially escaped, but reentered the burning home to help save other family members, according to investigators.

"During the rescue effort, she threw the family dog out of a second-story window to safety. Flannigan was unable to make it back out herself. Firefighters located her inside the residence during search operations," the spokesperson said.

Several people in the home, including Young, jumped from second-floor windows to escape the fire.

Crews found Young in the front yard. She was airlifted to the hospital where she is being treated for fall-related injuries, smoke inhalation, and burns to 25 percent of her body, investigators said.

The fire was under control within roughly one hour.

Two firefighters sustained minor burns and were treated at a the hospital.

As part of their investigation, Annapolis Fire investigators ruled out accidental, electrical, and mechanical ignition sources, determining the fire was intentionally set and caused by an open flame igniting ordinary combustible materials.

They determined that the origin of the fire was in the basement.

This incident marks the first fatal fire in the City of Annapolis since February 2010.

This investigation remains active. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Brooks at 410-263-7975 or jebrooks@annapolis.gov.

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