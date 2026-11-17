LUTHERVILLE, Md. — Every can of cranberry sauce and box of macaroni and cheese bagged at Weekend Backpacks Tuesday went towards making Thanksgiving special for students in need.

Volunteers gathered at the Lutherville nonprofit, bagging food to make sure no kid goes hungry during the holidays.

Feeding students in Baltimore City is the nonprofit's mission year round, but Executive Director Fred Hassell said Tuesday's food items were part of a special menu.

“So we’ve got all the favorites on decks we’ve got cranberry sauce, we’ve got mashed potatoes, we’ve got green beans and cream of mushroom soup to make that casserole that everybody loves," Hassell said.

He told WMAR-2 News that they packed 645 bags of food Tuesday with a total of 2,083 going out to kids in Baltimore.

“It’s about letting people know that there’s a community around you. That’s what thanksgiving is about. So we want to make sure that we’re supporting kids and that they know that, hey mom or dad might have been too busy to go out and shop, but somebody’s got their back and they can cook up a dinner for me.”

This comes at a time when prices of every day essentials are too high for many people.

Hassell is more than happy to take some of that financial burden off of families.

“They can then take those funds and apply that to something like rent or something that we’re all going to be dealing with like the effects of heating costs over the winter. It also might allow them to make sure that they can include something a little special over the holidays to make sure their kid has a great Hanukkah, Christmas, kwanza, whatever they celebrate.”

If you want to help in their mission to make sure students don't go hungry, head here.