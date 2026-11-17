RISING SUN, Md. — Eric Starkey, the 32-year-old former president and coach of Rising Sun Junior Football and Cheer, has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $46,000 from the youth league he led for two years.

Investigators learned Starkey used the money for everything from mortgage payments and utility bills to lavish Amazon purchases, including sex toys, women's lingerie and a cheerleader costume. He is also accused of using league funds to cover fertility treatments through Shady Grove Infertility for his girlfriend.

"He had Shady Grove Infertility, and his girlfriend has had a baby that, I mean, essentially the league paid for," said Morgan Kessler, the club's current president.

Kessler first discovered money missing from the league's account. She says Starkey has shown no remorse.

"No. I don't expect him to apologize," Kessler said. "From my understanding he still seems think and his family still seems to think that he is the victim, and I mean that's a hard pill to swallow. He's a victim and it's a mistake is what it's being called."

Since Starkey's arrest, the league has settled its unpaid bills and can once again afford to hand out trophies to its more than 200 athletes, who range in age from 5 to 14. As part of his plea agreement, Starkey must pay back the money.

Kessler says justice requires more than repayment when Starkey is sentenced on Jan. 8.

"Given his history, they have to go off guidelines. The guidelines are six months' probation to I believe six months in prison, but I mean I know people are writing in," Kessler said. "My biggest fear is that he's just going to get a slap on the wrist."