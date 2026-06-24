Howard County's next leader will make history as the first African American county executive

COLUMBIA, Md. — Voters in Howard County chose Vanessa Atterbeary as their new county executive Tuesday night in a resounding win, with more than 58% of the votes.

Howard County chooses its next leader Vanessa Atterbeary wins Democratic primary for Howard County executive

The former state delegate took a strong lead with early voting totals that only grew as the night went on. AP called the race at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

“I am so thankful. I am so humbled. It feels kind of surreal. It is very special being born here, being raised here, raising my family here to be the next county executive,” Atterbeary said. “I love this county. I love this community and I am committed to serving it.”

Challenger County Councilmember Deb Jung came in a distant second spot with fellow Councilmember Liz Walsh following close behind in third and Bob Cockey in last place.

WMAR-2 News reached out to all the candidates for comment late Tuesday night, but have not heard back.

Atterbeary was the most well-funded of the four and had a long list of high-profile supporters, including both the former and current county executives, Ken Ullman and Calvin Ball, who both spoke at Atterbeary’s watch party. Her biggest endorser, Maryland governor Wes Moore, also made a surprise appearance that was met with loud cheers from the crowd where there was standing room only.

“You gave me the partner that I need. I am thankful that you will have the leader that you deserve," Moore said. "I’m thankful that in this moment you will be able to answer the cry and you will be able to send the message for generations to come that Howard County is standing up that you will defend each other and Howard County will lead."

Since the race is typically decided in November, Atterbeary and her team will have a few months to prepare for the upcoming transition. She says she plans to take full advantage.

But when asked by WMAR-2 News’ Blair Sabol what her first order of business will be, she says: “Tomorrow’s my birthday, so first order of business, is get a little rest.”