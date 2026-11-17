BALTIMORE, Md. —Light rail service between the Patapsco and Camden Yards stops has now been restored after an overhead wire failure resulted in emergency maintenance Monday night.

According to the Maryland Transit Administration, shuttle buses were setup to bridge the gap for residents impacted, including those heading to the Ravens game.

"We know you count on us every day, and a reliable system is our top priority," MTA said.

The agency went on to say that they are working to overhaul the system and replace the aging fleet through the Light Rail Modernization Program.