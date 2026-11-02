Howard County Executive stepping down for role at Baltimore City Community College

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced that he will be stepping down from his role on November 16 to assume a new role as the interim president of Baltimore City Community College.

Ball has been the Howard County Executive since 2018 when he first was elected to the role. He was re-elected in 2022. Prior to his election in 2018 he had served in the role of director of Complete College Baltimore at the BCCC.

"While my time in office is coming to a close, my commitment in public service is not," Ball said in a statement on social media. "I am deeply honored to be selected as the interim President of Baltimore City Community College. To return to an institution that holds such a special place in my heart is a full-circle moment."

During the time between Ball stepping down on November 16 and when the newly elected Howard County Executive takes office, on December 7, Brandee Ganz, the Chief Administrative Officer will serve as Acting County Executive.

Dr. Calvin Ball will take over as the college's interim president on January 1, 2027. The appointment follows the retirement of Dr. Debra McCurdy who had served for seven years.

“Leadership transitions are an opportunity to honor the contributions of those who have served while renewing our commitment to the mission and future of our institution,” said Dr. Roger Ward, Interim Chair, Baltimore City Community College Board of Trustees. “I want to thank Dr. McCurdy for her years of dedicated leadership and service to our BCCC family. She brought resolve, experience, and a deep commitment to the college’s mission during a period that demanded steady leadership and perseverance. Her contributions have helped position BCCC for continued growth and success.”

The college's Board of Trustees plans to share more information on the search for a permanent president in the coming months.

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