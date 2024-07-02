One year since Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

BALTIMORE — One year ago Monday, gunshots rang out at a celebration in the Brooklyn Homes community at the beginning of July. Two young adults, Kylis Fagbemi and Aaliyah Gonzalez, died, and 28 others were shot.

"This tragic incident is another glaring, unfortunate example of the deep issues of violence in Baltimore, in Maryland, in this country, particularly gun violence," Mayor Brandon Scott told reporters in the shooting's aftermath last July.

After the shooting, Baltimore City Council held hearings, with testimony from several city agencies, to get to the bottom of what happened.

Richard Worley, then acting commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, admitted the department's failure to adequately prepare for the Brooklyn Day celebration.

"From what we've learned so far, this was an even greater breakdown of communication and judgment that is absolutely unacceptable," Worley told the council on July 13, 2023.

A police after-action report, released nearly two months after the shooting, admitted as much; the report says officer indifference may have contributed to the poor response.

Last week, after an internal investigation lasting about a year, we learned twelve BPD members, including eight sworn, would be charged administratively for their action or inaction. None of the members were named.

In May, three teens entered guilty pleas after minor in possession of a handgun charges. Two of them were convicted of first-degree assault.

Two other suspects connected to the mass shooting are facing murder charges and are awaiting trial.

