Baltimore releases report on Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City released its after-action report of the July 2 mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes.

The shooting killed Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and left 28 other people injured who were at the Brooklyn Day celebration in South Baltimore on that day.

The report examines the shooting, the response to it as well as the aftermath.

READ THE REPORT: Compiled Agency After-Action Reports Regarding the Brooklyn Homes Mass Shooting

The after-action report is individual reports from the Baltimore Police Department , the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Baltimore City Fire Department.

It includes city-government wide recommendations and key findings focus on agencies working together surrounding the shooting.

The report says the city's response to the shooting and resources provided in the aftermath were swift and comprehensive; however there were breakdowns in city systems and processes.

They make many recommendations to build on strengths as well as improve processes and systems.

The report says there was a disconnect between Brooklyn Homes residents and the city agencies that serve them.

They will provide space for transparent, open dialogue on the findings and recommendations outlined in this report within 30 days of its release

Monthly meetings will start between the city's chief administrative officer and agency leaders to review agency actions and monitor their progress with the recommendations in the report.

The report recommends leadership changes within the Baltimore City Police Department command staff.

They want to expand HABC's Security Operations Center by adding a Vice President of Security and having that person partner with the commanders in each district to ensure deployment at HABC properties.

There are multiple recommendations to improve processes and systems moving forward, including, having a weekly special events coordination call to review permitted events and share information on "pop-up" event.

There will be a requirement to provide notification to the Mayor, CAO, and Deputy Mayor

for Public Safety of every event with an expected attendance of more than 50 people.

Key findings say that on the date of the event each of the three Southern District patrol shifts were fully staffed. There several dozen discretionary officers available from other parts of the city who could've been deployed to help manage the event but they were never called.

The report also includes newly released body-worn camera video of an officer providing emergency medical care.

This video shows the scene in the 800 block of Gretna Court. The officer along with two other people provided care and then drove the victim to the hospital, which saved his life.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott released the following statement regarding the reports:

“The mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes is one of the most painful chapters in our city’s history. The loss of two young lives, Aaliyah Gonzalez and Kylis Fagbemi, and the traumatic impact that it had on dozens and dozens of others will leave a devastating impact on our city forever.

“We can begin to heal that trauma by focusing on accountability and taking steps to ensure this never happens again in our city. With these After Action Reports, we’ve identified a number of findings, revelations, and recommendations that will offer us valuable insight into exactly what occurred or did not occur within City government leading up to this horrific act of violence. But they also lay the foundation for the path forward as we seek to address those shortcomings.

“We discussed the need for this type of detailed accounting the very night we arrived on the scene at Brooklyn Homes. These reports are only a first step. Now, we will continue to pursue the reforms necessary to respond. Baltimore City government agencies and counterparts fell short on our promise to our residents, and we will do everything in our power to ensure those mistakes are not repeated.

“We will also not rest until justice is served to those individuals who made the decision to pick up a gun with reckless disregard for the lives of their neighbors and turned a peaceful community event into a traumatic event. The investigation is not slowing down, and we will continue seeking the accountability that this community deserves.

“Baltimore, you have my word that we will address every misstep and, together, find a path forward to heal.”

