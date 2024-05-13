Three teens plead guilty, sentenced for role in Brooklyn Day mass shooting

BALTIMORE — On Monday three teens pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their involvement in last year's deadly mass shooting inside the Brooklyn homes.

The tragedy left Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, dead and 28 other people injured during the annual Brooklyn Day celebration in South Baltimore.

Mikhi Jackson, Dashawn Partlow, and Nakai Thomas each pleaded guilty to being a minor in possession of a handgun.

Partlow and Thomas were also convicted of first degree assault. Prior to reaching a deal with prosecutors, the pair was charged with attempted murder and rioting.

Thomas, who was just 14-years-old at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 25 years, but will only be required to serve five-years behind bars, followed by five-years of supervised probation upon release. A judge handed down the same sentence for Partlow.

As for Jackson, he was ordered to serve one year of a five-year sentence in jail, followed by two-years probation.

Additionally, Jackson will participate in ROCA, a non-profit that specialized in rehabbing at-risk young adults.

Two other suspects tied to the mass shooting are still awaiting trial.

Tristan Jackson and Aaron Brown reportedly attended the event with Thomas, in which they allegedly fired into a crowd that at times reached 800 to 900 people. Each face attempted murder charges.