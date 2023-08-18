Teenage suspect arrested in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting that happened back in July.

Thursday, August 17th 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson of Baltimore was arrested in the 300 block of North Gay Street.

Detectives believe Jackson shot at several individuals on July 2nd, Brooklyn Day, in the 800 block of 8th Street.

Aaliyah Gonzalez and Kylis Fagbemi died as a result of their injuries, several others were injured.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley says while the investigation is still ongoing, he commends the work of law enforcement, "BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into the critical incident that occurred on July 2, 2023, in Brooklyn Homes."

Worley hopes that this update will bring some peace and justice to the families of the victims.

“While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the families of all the victims and the Baltimore community,” Worley remarks.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, says this arrest is another example of BPD and his office working together to fight crime, "In the wake of one of the darkest days our city has witnessed, we stand united against the forces of violence that seek to divide us. Today’s announcement is a testament to the renewed collaboration among law enforcement and government in Baltimore,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. “We will pursue this case with the utmost diligence, ensuring that all evidence is scrutinized and every legal avenue explored. Our message is clear: no act of terror will overshadow the strength and resilience of Baltimore or its residents.”

Jackson was transported to the Central Booking, where he faces several charges, including seven counts of Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder, seven counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and 41 other related charges.

“While an arrest has been made, the investigation continues. And our commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents remains unwavering. We will continue to come together as a community to support one another in the face of this unprecedented tragedy and build a safer, more resilient Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The investigation into this shooting is not over. Police are searching for more tips. You can submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stopers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.