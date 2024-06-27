Two BPD members fired over Brooklyn Day mass shooting, 10 others punished

BALTIMORE — We're approaching the one year anniversary of the Brooklyn Day mass shooting that left two people dead and 30 others injured.

An after action report two months after the tragedy found breakdowns within the Baltimore Police Department's handling of the event, compromising the agency's planning and response.

The report's findings triggered a nearly year's long internal investigation, resulting in 15 members of the police department being investigated for potential policy and misconduct violations.

Among them are one captain, two lieutenants, four sergeants, three officers, and five other non-sworn civilian employees.

Twelve of those individuals, eight of them sworn, were eventually charged administratively for their actions and/or inactions leading up to and during the shooting investigation.

Such charges include making false statements, neglect of duty, conduct unbecoming and body-worn camera violations.

Ultimately the charges led to the recommended firing of two people, one of them sworn, the other a civilian.

Ten others, half of them civilians, were hit with between two and four days lost pay as punishment.

Names of those disciplined were not released.

Sworn members still have a right under Maryland law to a trial board challenging the penalties.

“I want to thank the Public Integrity Bureau for their comprehensive investigation and the work of the Accountability Charging Committee and the Disciplinary Review Committee on these cases,” said Police Commissioner Richard J. Worley. “From Day One, it was important that we not only do a deep dive into all that happened before, during and after this tragic incident, but also hold those accountable who violated our policies and, most importantly, the public’s trust. Our Department is committed to learning from this incident and rebuilding trust with the communities we serve.”

“This tragedy has left deep scars on all of Baltimore — made worse by the understanding that there were preventable failures and mistakes made by those who are charged with keeping all of our residents safe," added Mayor Brandon Scott. "These recommendations are fair, and hopefully they will aid in the effort to heal from this tragedy and ensure the department is better equipped moving forward.”

