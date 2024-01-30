Police kill man suspected of overnight shooting, carjacking spree

BALTIMORE — Police shot and killed a man after allegedly going on a violent crime spree.

It all started Monday around 5:45pm on K Street Northwest in Washington D.C.

That's where police say an armed man entered a parked car and shot the driver, leaving them in critical condition.

Next the suspect unsuccessfully tried carjacking a car on 3rd Street NE.

About 15 minutes later, just three blocks away, the suspect struck again.

This time, shooting a driver to death before taking off in their Chrysler 200.

Police located the stolen car overnight in Takoma Park.

The suspect went on to carjack two more vehicles throughout the night.

One was a Toyota Camry he later abandoned, the other a Nissan Rogue belonging to a ride share driver.

By 3am Tuesday the suspect opened fire from the stolen Rogue in the direction of a Washington D.C. police officer passing by on Interstate 295.

Police caught up with the suspect in New Carrollton around 4:30am.

As officers approached, the suspect allegedly pulled out two handguns prompting police to shoot.

The suspect died at an area hospital. No officers were injured.

Police are also looking into whether the suspect is responsible for shooting at two other police cars in the process.

Around 2:30am a Maryland State trooper's cruiser had its windshield shot at on Interstate 95 near MD route 198 in Laurel.

Fifteen minutes earlier over in Baltimore an unmarked Maryland Transportation Authority police car was hit by gunfire on the I-95/I395 ramp.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

