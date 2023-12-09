AG's Office opens an independent investigation following a deadly crash in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — The Attorney General’s Office has opened an independent investigation following a deadly crash in Pasadena that happened Thursday morning.

According to the report, the crash occurred shortly after midnight at the intersection of Fort Smallwood and Bar Harbor Road.

The release details two Anne Arundel County Police patrol cars following behind a four-door sedan driving at high speed on the Stoney Creek drawbridge with its front lights off.

Shortly after all three left the bridge, the sedan crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Fort Smallwood and Bar Harbor Road.

The passenger inside the sedan, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also an adult man, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. None of the officers were injured.

The two Anne Arundel County Police patrol cars were not equipped with dashboard cameras. The involved officers were wearing body-worn cameras.

The Independent Investigations Division will generally release body camera footage within 20 business days of an incident.

The IID is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.