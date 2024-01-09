Watch Now
Baltimore County Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting at Pikesville gas station

Michael Seitz, WMAR-2 News
Baltimore County Police investigate an officer involved shooting on Reisterstown Road (Jan. 9, 2023)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 16:24:47-05

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning in Pikesville.

It happened just before noon at the BP gas station in the 500 block of Reisterstown Road, near Slade Avenue.

Police say one person was wounded and taken to an area hospital where they later died.

BP Police shooting

The Independent Investigations Division is also investigating this incident.

We have a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

