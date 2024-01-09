Baltimore County Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting at Pikesville gas station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning in Pikesville.

It happened just before noon at the BP gas station in the 500 block of Reisterstown Road, near Slade Avenue.

Police say one person was wounded and taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Our Independent Investigations Division is on the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting at 500 block Reistertown rd, in Pikesville. pic.twitter.com/AlAnMRB0z4 — Anthony G. Brown (@OAGMaryland) January 9, 2024

Michael Seitz, WMAR-2 News

The Independent Investigations Division is also investigating this incident.

