No charges filed after fatal police tasing of man in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — No charges will be filed against the officers who were involved in a deadly tasing in Anne Arundel County.

On October 29, 2023, around 4:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills for the report of two men in a vehicle with guns and drugs.

When they arrived, they ordered the two men out of the vehicle. Police say the first man was placed in handcuffs without incident.

The second man, Lavaughn Coleman, complied when asked to exit the car, walk toward officers and kneel on the ground.

As soon as police tried handcuffing him, he ran away.

Corporal A. Stallings, who gave the commands to kneel, chased him and told him to stop.

Stallings then tased Coleman in the back, causing him to fall face first and hit his head on the pavement.

Body worn camera footage of the incident was released on January 8, 2024.

It shows the suspect bleeding from the mouth and forehead area. Noticing that he's wheezing and having trouble breathing, Stallings quickly sits the man up and calls for paramedics.

While waiting for their arrival, Stallings is seen placing a bandage over the suspect's head to help stop the bleeding.

Coleman was taken to a hospital where he later died.

After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that Corporal Stallings did not commit a crime under Maryland law.