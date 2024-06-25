Two officers in PG County cleared of wrongdoing for separate chases that turned deadly

BALTIMORE — Two police officers in Prince George's County have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in connection to separate deadly chases.

The most recent pursuithappened in August of 2023.

It all began with an argument inside a Suittland home between Dashawn Redding and his girlfriend.

The woman's brother and cousin got involved, leading Redding to pull out a gun and firing a round.

This prompted the brother and cousin to drive-off, with Redding giving chase.

At some point Redding allegedly fired off another shot at the pair, all while they were on the phone with 911 reporting the incident.

Eventually police caught up to Redding, but not before he crashed into another car, killing its driver, Rogelio Sanchez Gomez, and injuring two child passengers.

Redding tried running away until he was tracked down by officer Stephen Huddleston with the Morningside Police Department, who arrived six seconds after the collision.

A gun was located inside Redding's BMW, which was recorded going 91 mph five seconds before impact.

The second incident occurred back in June 2022, when Prince George's County Police corporal Antoinette Williams spotted two cars street racing near Birdie Lane and Harry S. Truman Drive in Upper Marlboro.

One racer ended up striking an oncoming vehicle head-on, leaving 66-year-old Jonny Morris dead.

The unnamed driver, who tried to flee, later told police in an interview, that he "ran because he did not feel like dealing with the accident and being criminally charged."

