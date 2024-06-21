Report: Armed wanted man killed in police shootout should've never been released from prison

BALTIMORE — Nearly 85 shots fired in less than one minute.

That's how a newly released investigative report details a deadly shootout between police and an armed wanted suspect back in June of 2023.

The report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office describes previous events that transpired leading to the tragic moment, and how it could've been avoided.

Darryl Gamble, 40, was initially wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that took place in Southeast Baltimore on April 7, 2023.

Police said Gamble owned a car used to flee the crime scene.

Officers located Gamble and the car three days after the shooting on April 10.

He was arrested that day and found to be in possession of cocaine and heroin.

The next day when police searched the car allegedly used in the shooting, officers recovered more drugs and three loaded guns, an AK-47 style rifle, a Glock 9 mm handgun, and a stolen Ruger 57 handgun.

For some reason, Gamble was allowed to post bond and was released from custody on April 12, 2023.

In the report, the Attorney General's Office called Gamble's release "erroneous."

Two days later, on April 14, 2023, a retake warrant was issued.

But it wasn't until that fateful day on June 29, 2023 when those same officers would run into Gamble again.

Gamble was spotted driving, and knowing he was still wanted, the officers followed.

At some point Gamble pulled over, got out, and fired at an officer, striking their cruiser.

Over the next 60 seconds, officers and Gamble exchanged more than 80 gunshots.

In the end Gamble was dead, suffering 15 gunshot wounds.

Despite firing 33 shots, Gamble did not hit any officers.

The day he was killed, police found four more guns on Gamble, some inside a bag and others inside his car.

Attorney General's Office via BPD

Since the shootout, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office declined to criminally charge any of the five officers involved.

Body worn camera footage of the incident can be viewed here, please be warned it is graphic.

To read a full redacted version of the investigative report, click here.

