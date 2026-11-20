You could be missing out on hundreds of dollars in energy rebates you've already helped pay for. This week, Mallory breaks down how to claim those savings before important deadlines. Plus, our annual 12 Scams of Christmas series continues with a Bel Air woman who discovered $400 in gift card purchases she says she never made.

Energy rebates could put hundreds back in your pocket

🏠 Maryland utility customers help fund energy-saving programs through their monthly bills, but many may not realize what's available. Rebates include up to $100 for qualifying smart thermostats and up to $1,600 for eligible heat pump water heaters. With deadlines approaching for BGE, Pepco and Delmarva customers, Mallory explains how to take advantage of the programs before time runs out.

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You’re paying for energy-saving programs. Here’s how to use them before deadlines hit.

12 Scams of Christmas: $400 in gift cards she never purchased

🎄 A Bel Air woman discovered three unauthorized Apple gift card purchases totaling $400 through her Walmart account. Her bank initially denied her fraud claim, but refunded the money after Mallory got involved. Her experience highlights the risks of online account fraud, while experts warn shoppers about another holiday threat: gift cards tampered with before purchase.

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Maryland woman disputes $400 in gift card charges, warns holiday shoppers

💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Don't Forget Your Price Protection

Shopping Black Friday deals? Before buying, check whether your credit card offers purchase protection or price protection benefits. Some cards may reimburse you for certain covered losses or price drops, but coverage and deadlines vary.

📩 Have a consumer problem you'd like Mallory to investigate? Email mallory@wmar.com.