BALTIMORE, Md. — A transportation program designed to help seniors and people with disabilities is leaving some Baltimore-area residents frustrated after recent changes to how they schedule rides.

The Maryland Transit Administration rolled out a new booking system for its Call-A-Ride program on November 9. Since then, several riders have contacted WMAR-2 News, reporting longer wait times, confusing pickup information and difficulties scheduling transportation.

For Baltimore City resident Brenda McDougal, those changes have made everyday tasks, like getting to the grocery store or attending medical appointments, more challenging.

"It was working, it was fine. I don't know what made somebody put their fingers in it and change. Nothing needed to change. It was working," McDougal said.

McDougal relies on the program because of several health conditions that make it difficult for her to get around. She says she recently found herself waiting at a bank for more than an hour before her ride arrived.

"I put in the app at 10:22. They did not come and get me till after 11:30. That's unnecessary," McDougal said. "We have physical ailments where we can't stand a long time. I have metal in my back and metal in my right foot. I have arthritis all over my body and I'm not the only one."

On another occasion, McDougal says she had to cancel a mammogram appointment because she couldn't arrange transportation in time. "I do not want to be late going to the doctor's. I don't do late," she said.

What's changed with MTA Call-A-Ride?

Before November 9, passengers could schedule transportation directly through providers like UZURV.

McDougal says the previous system allowed her to request rides through UZURV's app or by phone, with drivers typically arriving when expected.

"They would be here at 8:00 a.m. on the dot to pick me up. No problem. Can't get that done now," McDougal said.

Now, riders must make reservations through MTA's centralized booking system, which includes a mobile app and call center. McDougal says the new process has been frustrating.

"You're on the phone for 40 to 50 minutes and it disconnects you," she said.

During an interview with WMAR-2 News, McDougal attempted to schedule a ride using the new system but encountered an error message. McDougal isn't alone.

Another WMAR-2 News viewer says she has been forced to spend money on regular taxis, which she cannot afford, to make sure she arrives at medical appointments on time.

The Call-A-Ride program serves eligible riders throughout Baltimore City, most of Baltimore County and portions of Anne Arundel County.

Why did MTA change the booking system?

In a statement to WMAR-2 News, MTA explained that the transition followed the expiration of its previous contract, which had been in place since 2016.

According to the agency, the new contract establishes a centralized booking system intended to improve oversight and accountability.

"The new contract establishes a centralized booking system that provides MTA with greater oversight, real-time access to trip information and improved accountability for service delivery," the agency said.

Previously, passengers could contact transportation providers directly to schedule rides. Under the new system, all reservations go through MTA's centralized booking platform.

Transportation provider responds to concerns

In a statement to WMAR-2 News, UZURV acknowledged the challenges passengers have experienced since the new booking system launched.

"We are aware of the challenges riders are experiencing accessing Maryland Transit Administration's (MTA) Call-A-Ride since the new booking system was launched on Monday, November 9th. We understand the frustration and inconvenience these disruptions have caused," the company said.

However, UZURV emphasized that it does not manage the new booking system.

The company says it has served the Baltimore community for five years, with its platform previously helping passengers book and complete roughly 7,000 rides on an average weekday.

UZURV says it remains committed to working with MTA and other stakeholders to resolve the challenges.

MTA acknowledges problems, says improvements are underway

WMAR-2 News reached out to MTA requesting an interview about the changes and concerns raised by riders.

The agency provided a written statement acknowledging that the transition has not gone smoothly for everyone.

"We recognize that the transition has presented challenges for some customers, including difficulty reaching the call center and issues with late or missed trips," MTA said. "We apologize for the frustration and are working closely with MJM Innovations, the contractor responsible for managing the program, to address these concerns."

According to MTA, several changes have already been made since the November 9 launch.

The agency says it has:

- Addressed initial technical issues

- Increased call center capacity

- Made improvements to the scheduling system

- Begun monitoring on-time performance daily

- Worked with transportation providers to adjust schedules and assignments to reduce late and missed pickups

MTA says its goal is to stabilize the new system and ensure riders receive reliable transportation.

"Our priority is to stabilize the system, resolve outstanding issues and ensure customers receive the reliable service they depend on," the agency said.

MTA also says it will continue coordinating with the Maryland Department of Disabilities to ensure information about available resources reaches the disability community through websites, stakeholder organizations and social media.

How can riders book transportation?

For passengers experiencing difficulty reaching the Call-A-Ride call center, MTA says alternative booking options are available.

Riders can schedule transportation through:

Call-A-Ride Call Center: 866-535-8781

Text Message: Text "Book Now" to 410-682-7433 to use the virtual assistant, Frankie

Automated Booking System: Call 469-754-8143

Mobile App: MTA Call-A-Ride

Customer Service: 410-664-2030

Additional information is available at MTA Call-A-Ride.

Riders hope their concerns are heard

For McDougal, the issue goes beyond inconvenient pickup times.

She says reliable transportation is essential for people who depend on the service to attend medical appointments, shop for groceries and maintain their independence. Now, she's encouraging other riders experiencing similar problems to speak up.

"Make phone calls, text, email, do what you need to do to complain about this," McDougal said. "We need some help. We put y'all in office, we just voted some people in. Help us."

McDougal says she hopes the situation improves but plans to contact elected officials if the problems continue.

For now, she and other riders are waiting to see whether the changes MTA says it has made will translate into more reliable transportation.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.