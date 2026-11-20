BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — To-go cocktails are back in Baltimore County for the first time since the pandemic, giving restaurants a new way to serve customers beyond their dining rooms.

The new law allows restaurants to sell their signature drinks for takeout, but with conditions: customers must pick up the order themselves, no third-party delivery services like DoorDash, and the drinks must be purchased alongside food. Customers must also show ID at pickup.

The drinks must also be properly sealed and stored during transport.

"The same process that you would if you were to box up wine to go that you don't finish on premise," said Nick Liberatore of Lib's Grill. "It needs to make sure that you're in the back seat or even in the trunk, preferably, so that you don't have access to that. It can't be an open container. It needs to be appropriately sealed so that there's any breaking and sealing of that for safety standards that needs to happen."

The return of to-go cocktails didn't happen overnight. Gelmin Portillo of Taco Love in White Marsh said the restaurant industry spent years pushing for the change.

"It took almost 2 years of us lobbying and reaching out to our representatives to get this through," Portillo said. "We finally did it and we're very, very happy that it went through."

For many restaurants, to-go cocktails were a lifeline during the pandemic, helping them stay afloat when indoor dining was restricted or shut down entirely.

"I think it's one of the things that allowed us to survive during COVID, to be honest with you," Portillo said. "It was a great boost for us in sales. People will come and they will order food to go, and they will also add the margaritas to go."

Liberatore said the pandemic opened the door to new ways of connecting with customers.

"COVID was a wildcard, so it allowed us some opportunities to reach our guests that would typically enjoy beverages inside when we couldn't service them during COVID," Liberatore said. "It was a really fun ability for us to explore something that we've never done before, and kind of bring that family experience of making cocktails at home in a safe environment of your house without having to travel and things like that."

Taco Love is already offering to-go cocktails, with holiday options on the way.

"We have a special menu that we offer, and we are also planning on offering special cocktails — for example, we have the Grinch coming up, which is our special cocktail for the holidays," Portillo said. "We're also going to offer that in margaritas to go, and that makes us very happy because that is one of our best sellers in the year."

Lib's Grill in Perry Hall is still finalizing its to-go menu, with an eye toward delivering more than just a drink.

"Now there's definitely an experience that we're trying to bring to your home versus just a beverage to go," Liberatore said.

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