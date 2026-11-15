Person dies in overnight town house fire in Annapolis, fire department confirms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A person was killed in an overnight town house fire in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Copeland Street for a reported structure fire with people trapped inside at 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

First responders found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the town house.

One resident was found in the front yard and treated for their injuries at the scene before being flown to an area burn center.

The fire department said several residents were forced to jump from the second floor to escape the flames. One adult was found dead inside.

Two firefighters suffered minor burns and were taken to an area hospital.

In total, 55 firefighters responded and the fire was brought under control in one hour.

An exact number of displaced residents was not released. The adult killed in the fire has not been identified.

The Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit is investigating the exact cause of the fire.

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