FALLSTON, Md. — The Humane Society of Harford County has taken in 66 animals since Monday but is struggling to find people willing to adopt amid an unusual slowdown.

A handful of random cats and dogs are among the lucky ones getting adopted from the Humane Society of Harford County — but it's not nearly enough to keep pace with a surge of incoming animals.

"This week has been unprecedented," said Marketing Director Erin Long. "Since Monday, we've taken in 66 animals including 30 dogs, seven ducks and a whole lot of cats, and for a shelter our size, you know, we're not BARCS. We're not a large shelter. We're a relatively small shelter so those kinds of numbers are pretty crippling."

WMAR

Among the throngs of animals, the shelter is also housing more than four dozen dogs and cats tied to animal control cases that aren't going anywhere, and it's taken in nine emergency surrenders this week.

Yet people willing to adopt have been in short supply.

"It's been also very unusual," Long said. "We have four puppies right now and when I say puppies, I think three of them are five months old, one of them is six months old and they're not moving. It's just so weird. A lot of people do want puppies, so we know that there is definitely something going on."

Whether it's the economy, rising food and vet bills or even a lack of pet-friendly housing, no one is quite sure what's behind the slowdown. The shelter is hoping to turn the tide, hosting a number of upcoming adoption events listed on its website.

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"There's so many bad things that are going on in the world that you see in the news, having a pet is my refuge," Long said. "I don't know how I would get through life without having a furry friend you know to sit on the couch with and snuggle and I would just hope that everyone else feels the same way."

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