Brunch all day? This new Baltimore restaurant says yes. Sunday Social opens with two Chopped champions

BALTIMORE — What time does brunch end?

At Sunday Social, you don’t have to ask.

The new Baltimore restaurant is serving up brunch favorites all day, and putting its own spin on some classics along the way. And behind the menu is not one, but two Chopped champions.

Think blueberry vanilla pancakes, four different takes on shrimp and grits, crab cake benedict and honey cilantro wings.

WMAR

“I think it's brunch on steroids,” Executive Chef and Chopped Champion Sammy Davis Jr. said.

The restaurant also features a pastry counter and café offering items like iced strawberry matcha and cookie butter Biscoff cinnamon rolls. Davis credits the café as a centerpiece of the concept.

"The cafe is probably the main part, the bakery, we brought in one of the best pastry chefs ever," Davis said.

That pastry chef is Char Kilroy, who won Chopped Junior at just 13 years old.

WMAR

Before opening, Davis put out a suggestion box asking members of the community what they wanted to see at the restaurant.

“When we pulled out the 100 cards that was in it, it all said please put some great coffee and snacks in here,” Davis said. “And so the community really, really wanted it.”

For Davis, creating a place for the community is personal.

In 2024, he was preparing free Thanksgiving meals while recovering from heart surgery. At the time, he told WMAR-2 News that giving back meant even more because he was grateful to be alive.

"This year means more to me than anything because I'm lucky to be alive, and I'm lucky to be able to give back," Davis said.

Davis said he is feeling much better now, and that his love for the work has kept him going.

Davis has built an extensive culinary résumé, crafting menus at restaurants in both Baltimore and Washington, D.C. He recently stepped away from Yebo Kitchen in Station North to focus on his next project, a restaurant called Oysters, Pizza and Pasta. That concept is expected to open this fall.

"Just give us some simple great food and a great concept, and we're cool with it," Davis said.

For more information on Sunday Social, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.