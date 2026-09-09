Did you feel it? Small earthquake recorded in Cecil County overnight

RISING SUN, Md. — If you felt a rumble overnight in Cecil County, you weren't imagining it. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.1-magnitude earthquake overnight near Rising Sun.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was recorded at 12:41 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake is considered very small. Earthquakes in the 2.0 range are rarely strong enough to cause damage and often go unnoticed unless you're very close to the epicenter.

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