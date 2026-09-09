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From shelter stray to police K9: Anne Arundel County dog graduates academy

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Anne Arundel County Police Department
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A dog that once roamed the streets alone is now hitting the streets with a badge.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department recently graduated K9 Heidi, a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix rescued from Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control and trained to become a police dog.

Officers with the department's K9 Unit spotted Heidi's potential while visiting the shelter and brought her into a months-long academy. Police say most working dogs cost thousands of dollars before training even begins, but Heidi came from the shelter and quickly proved she had what it takes.

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Now paired with Cpl. K. Schnell, Heidi has logged hundreds of training hours learning non-aggressive tracking, narcotics detection and evidence recovery.

The department says officers, including Cpl. J. Jackson, regularly visit local shelters looking for dogs with the drive and temperament needed for police work. Heidi joins other shelter dogs that have gone on to successful K9 careers, including K9 Kane and K9 Boomer.

Police say Heidi's journey is impressive, but also rare. While shelters are full of animals looking for homes, only a small percentage have the specific traits needed to pass the demanding training required of police K9s.

For Heidi, though, a second chance turned into a new career.

"She hits the streets of Anne Arundel County not as a stray, but to protect and serve," the department wrote in a social media post.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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