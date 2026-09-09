Teen struck officers with stolen car

BEL AIR, Md. — You can still see where the stolen car struck an unforgiving lawn as the driver tried to elude police running through this yard at the end of a cul-de-sac in Jarrettsville on Saturday afternoon.

“My husband was home luckily, and we both rushed out back and we saw probably 15 to 20 police officers that were coming into our neighborhood, which also doesn’t happen very often,” said Caroline Willis.

Police say earlier, a tag reader had identified a vehicle stolen from Baltimore County on the Baltimore Pike and they converged on it after it pulled into the Raising Cane’s restaurant parking lot.

“At that point, it was game on,” said Bel Air Police Sgt. Sergio D’Alto, “The driver, obviously non-compliant trying to get away, ended up reversing, striking the deputy’s vehicle, a deputy, a Bel Air police officer and his vehicle.”

Police now say a 17-year-old unidentified male was driving the vehicle as they pursued it over a 10-mile stretch to Jarrettsville before it ran out of road and drove through the Willis family’s yard in an area where their three-year-old typically would be outside playing.

“It was very scary, but truly, we just started praying and we just believe that the Lord’s hand was upon it,” said Willis, “and so as soon as he went into our backyard, he fled the scene or he fled his vehicle and the officers got him right away.”

All three of the injured officers received treatment and have since been released, while the teen driver faces a series of charges including attempted murder and a female passenger who exited his car at the restaurant before the encounter with police faces charges tied to the theft of the vehicle.



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