"Chopped" winning chef Sammy Davis Jr. cooks up free community Thanksgiving dinner

BALTIMORE — “The sausage is what’s giving the dressing the flavor — that sage taste.”

Here’s something to chow on, ghost kitchen La Chow and restaurant Yebo Kitchen are teaming up to host a free Thanksgiving dinner.

“We want to bring back that old-school feeling, where everyone was at the table,” said Chef Sammy Davis Jr.

A winner of the reality cooking show "Chopped," Davis opened Yebo Kitchen, an African-Asian fusion restaurant inside an old church bar.

Now he's working alongside a team of chefs from La Chow serving 100 families for the holidays.

“This is like 30 years in the cooking game. I started when I was 19 when I got out of a homeless shelter, a boy’s home,” said Davis.

They’re cooking for women and children, or anyone without a place to go for the holiday.

“Bringing them out of the shelter is important. The environment they’re in, you want to break the monotony. We don’t know how many days or hours that they’re in there. The one thing that’s missing in this generation is the ability to serve,” said Chef Davis.

Davis is still recovering from extensive heart surgery, but says nothing will stop him from making sure people are fed.

“This year means more to me than anything because I’m lucky to be alive, and I’m lucky to be able to give back,” he said.

As for the menu, if you're thinking it's just turkey, you have another tasty surprise coming.

“Lobster mac and cheese, bourbon candied yams, homemade apple pie. We’ve got smoked turkeys, deep-fried turkey, jerk turkey, and I’m even going to do a deep-fried ham,” said Davis.

The gourmet spread is sponsored by Future Think Hub and Culinary Dept., but La Chow Founder Brandon Phillips says they’re always looking for donationsto continue community outreach beyond the holidays.

“We’re hearing on a regular basis the grocery bill is so much its counteracting people being able to pay for bills in their house. Me being from Baltimore the community needs to see more companies coming together to make things happen. We don’t have to work individually,” said Phillips.

Dinner will be served from noon to 4 p.m. at La Chow. For more information, click here.

