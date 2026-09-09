Baltimore County Council approves new zoning restrictions for smoke shops

LOCHEARN, Md. — A bill to change zoning regulations for smoke shops passed the Baltimore County Council Tuesday night.

"I think we took a good step toward stopping the proliferation of those tonight," said Councilmember David Marks, the sponsor of the bill.

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The bill redefines smoke shops to include any retailer that uses 30% or more of its display space for tobacco or nicotine products.

It also makes it illegal for a smoke shop to be within 1,000 feet of places like schools, parks, and health centers.

However, the amended version that passed included a grandfather clause for smoke shops in operation prior to October 1, 2025.

"There were some amendments that grandfather in existing businesses," Marks said, "and I voted against some of those amendments."

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Another restriction is that new smoke shops can't be within 1,000 feet of another smoke shop.

"When people go out, they expect to see grocery stores and other businesses in their neighborhoods," Marks said. "They don't expect to see 3 or 4 smoke shops on a single block."

The bill also requires smoke shops to carry at least one FDA-approved nicotine replacement product.